Atlanta’s $2.5M plan to fight ‘food deserts’

Eight months later the city’s plan includes $500,000 in grants for the new food bank on the west side and a $750,000 grant for redevelopment of the historic Yellow Store in the English Avenue neighborhood into a grocery store.

The City of Refuge nonprofit that helps families transition out of crisis getting $200,000 for a new market within its building on Joseph E. Boone Blvd that will be able to serve 20,000 visitors annually.

On the east side of the city, the Sweet Auburn Municipal Market is getting $775,000 of tax allocation district funds for a revamp and a $330,000 grant for a new grocery store on Edgewood run by the company Goodr — a nonprofit that focuses on addressing food scarcity through technology.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, chair of the Invest Atlanta board, said that the investments are only the beginning of the city’s plan to address food access disparities.

“We are providing food access to areas that have been in the food desert for far too long, community members that have gone hungry, that have had lack of access to fresh food options, are now getting fresh food,” he said.

The first-term mayor said that the projects should be open by the end of 2025, if not before.

All of the new fresh food options will be located in areas characterized as food deserts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To meet the USDA’s food desert definition in an urban area, at least 500 people or a third of the local population must live more than a mile from the nearest supermarket, supercenter or large grocery store.

In 2015, a little more than half of Atlanta residents lived within a half-mile of a fresh food retailer. That increased to roughly 75% by 2020, and the Dickens administration aims to increase it to 85% by 2025.

Council member Liliana Bakhtiari, who represents District 5, said that vulnerable residents in Atlanta’s historic east side neighborhoods have suffered from a lack of investment from the city.

The new Goodr grocery store on Edgewood will have the capability of serving 200 people per week and will prioritize unhoused residents and seniors.

“We’re talking about one of the most neglected corridors in the city that is an overwhelmingly Black population in this area with low-income.” she said. “These projects are going to be anchor projects to turn around a neighborhood and a community in the southeast area — it’s going to be catalytic.”