Atlanta to open warming centers Monday night

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers Monday night as temperatures are expected to drop 30 degrees.

Two warming centers will open Monday at 8 p.m. and remain open until Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The first warming center is located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE and is for men only. The second will be opening at the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr SE., and is available for women and children only.