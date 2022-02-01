Atlanta supply chain company bringing 100 new jobs to McDonough

Verte announced Monday that it will add to operations it already has in Henry with new workers in the former Snapper/Briggs and Stratton plant on Ga. 42 in McDonough. Verte’s current facility in Liberty Industrial Park employs more than 200 people.

“Verte is thrilled about our relationship with the city of McDonough and Henry County and as a startup, we value both the workforce and the talent here,” Steve Bullard, the company’s executive vice president of operations said. “As an e-commerce technology company, we are excited to continue bringing quality jobs and innovation to Henry County.”