Atlanta supply chain company bringing 100 new jobs to McDonough

An Atlanta-based cloud-based supply chain company is bringing 100 jobs to Henry County with the expansion of fulfillment operations in the south metro community.
Verte announced Monday that it will add to operations it already has in Henry with new workers in the former Snapper/Briggs and Stratton plant on Ga. 42 in McDonough. Verte’s current facility in Liberty Industrial Park employs more than 200 people.
“Verte is thrilled about our relationship with the city of McDonough and Henry County and as a startup, we value both the workforce and the talent here,” Steve Bullard, the company’s executive vice president of operations said. “As an e-commerce technology company, we are excited to continue bringing quality jobs and innovation to Henry County.”
The Snapper/Briggs and Stratton plant was one of Henry County’s largest employers and Verte will be the first long-term tenant in the building since the facility closed, the county said in a news release announcing the deal.
“Henry County is excited that Verte has decided to choose Henry and expand in McDonough,” Henry Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said. “The selection of the old Snapper building is welcomed news and a great statement when an advanced supply chain technology firm reinvests in our community.”
