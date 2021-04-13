Atlanta school honoring Confederate general renamed for Hank Aaron

“It is very important that we understand our history. It’s very important that we understand where we are coming from,” she said during Monday’s meeting.

Added board chair Jason Esteves: “Names do matter.”

Vice chair Eshé Collins, who led the committee that recommended the new name, said the discussion sparked neighborhood talks about also trying to rename Forrest Hills Drive, the street where the school is located.

The renaming is the fourth such change approved by the board in recent months. In each case, officials cited a desire to distance the district from historical figures who held racist views.

Previously, the board agreed to change the names of Henry W. Grady High School, Grady Stadium and Joseph E. Brown Middle School effective next school year.

Naming the academy after Aaron required a unanimous vote. A district policy states that officials must wait five years after someone dies before naming a school after that person, but the rule can be waived if all board members agree.