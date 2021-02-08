X

New Hank Aaron book pays tribute to Atlanta’s baseball legend

Braves legend Hank Aaron breaks into a smile while reflecting on his life and career in the living room of his home on the eve of his 80th birthday, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Baseball lost a legend. Atlanta lost an icon.

The death of Henry Louis Aaron was felt across the nation, especially in our city.

Aaron was known not only for his prowess of baseball but the indelible mark he left on the civil rights movement, the Braves organization and Atlanta’s philanthropic and business communities.

He was the rare sports star who remained as important to his city long after his last game. When his playing days were over, he became more important, even.

In celebration of Aaron’s life, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution honors his legacy with a commemorative book. Through our compelling stories and more than 50 photographs, we celebrate Aaron’s moments, memories and milestones.

The 128-page book also features a foreword by Chipper Jones.

You can order yours today by visiting triumphbooks.com/hankaaron or by calling 1-800-888-4741.

It is available for $16.95 plus shipping and tax and will ship on March 1.

The cover of the AJC's book: Hank Aaron, a tribute to the Hammer.

