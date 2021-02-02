Atlanta’s Grady Stadium gets a new name

Eddie Henderson Jr. told the board Monday that said his father spent three decades working for APS. He started at Grady High School, served as principal of the former Archer High School in Atlanta, and and became the district’s athletic director.

He worked to make sure practice fields were lighted and safe for student-athletes, his son said.

”He also made innovative changes for APS, fighting for Title IX, to make sure there was equal funding for all genders in sports and athletics,” said Henderson.

Board member Michelle Olympiadis, who neighborhoods near Grady High School, led the committee that recommended the new name.

“We are very excited that we will be moving forward with Coach Henderson,” she said.

The board previously agreed to change the name of Brown Middle School and is considering renaming Forrest Hill Academy, an alternative school in southwest Atlanta.