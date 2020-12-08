Atlanta school board delays Grady renaming vote, again

This is the second time the Grady renaming vote has been delayed.

Last month, the board postponed voting on a committee’s recommendation to rename the high school after the late Black journalist Ida B. Wells. Board members paused to give students a chance to weigh in on the school’s new name.

The extra time and student input ended up changing the recommendation.

In an electronic vote held last month, Grady students favored the name Midtown High School. That was the name the board was expected to approve at Monday’s meeting.

The board also was scheduled to vote Monday on changing the Brown name to Herman J. Russell West End Academy, among other action items that also were postponed.

The current names of both schools pay tribute to men who held racist views.

Grady was a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution who died in 1889. He spoke about the supremacy of the white race while touting his vision for the “New South.”

Brown was secessionist Georgia governor who opposed slavery’s abolition.