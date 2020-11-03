Atlanta board of education delays renaming of Grady High School

“Since the recommendation has been made we’ve heard from many who are pleased with the choice and many who have expressed concerns about the process," Grant said. “And while ... I do believe the process was a fair one, I believe what we must do is that we have to ensure that our student voice is ultimately heard and elevated.”

Although a majority of the naming committee favored the Wells' name, two supported Midtown and one chose Piedmont.

The school located across from Piedmont Park in Midtown has been called Henry W. Grady High School since 1947, when two other Atlanta high schools merged.

Atlanta school board Chairman Jason Esteves formed a committee in March to review the issue after Grady students submitted a petition calling for their school to be renamed. The students said Grady, a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution, held a “staunchly racist ideology” that helped cement white supremacy in the South.

Before recommending the Wells' name, the committee conducted an electronic survey of students, parents, faculty and community members.

Nearly two thirds of the roughly 1,600 survey respondents favored a location-based name, either Midtown or Piedmont. The Wells' name garnered 21.5% of the survey tally, coming in second behind Midtown with 43%.

That prompted an outcry from some who called on the school board to reject the Wells' name because it wasn’t the most popular survey choice. Critics also said that Wells has no direct connection to Atlanta and contend that choosing a name based on geography would be less controversial than a name that honors a person.

“We feel the process was flawed,” said Meredith Bass, a parent of a current sophomore told the board Monday. “The students deserve to have their voices heard.”

Grant and several committee members have previously said that they supports the Wells' name in part because it provides a direct counterpoint to Grady, who died in 1889.

Wells was a Mississippi-born Black journalist and civil rights activist whose work exposed lynching and Jim Crow-era injustices. She died in 1931.

Nearly 2,000 people signed an online petition urging the board to vote “no” on the Wells' name as of Monday afternoon.

An opposing online petition, launched several days later, had about 120 signatures in support of the Wells' name.

Board member Nancy Meister cast the lone vote opposing Grant’s motion to delay the decision.