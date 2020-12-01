Grady students vote for Midtown High School as new name

The naming discussion began months ago when board Chairman Jason Esteves established a committee to review the name of Henry W. Grady High School. Grady was a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution who died in 1889. He spoke about the supremacy of the white race while promoting a vision of the “New South.”

The committee determined in August that the school should no longer pay tribute to his legacy. The group then turned to the task of coming up with an alternative.

Three of the seven members preferred a location-based name, which also showed up as a strong preference in an electronic survey of Grady families, area residents and others.

But four of the seven committee members favored naming the school after Wells, in part because her work offered a direct counterpoint to Grady.

Last month, the committee made the Wells’ recommendation to the school board seeking its approval. Critics called on the board to reject the Wells’ name, saying it lacked broad support. The board agreed to postpone its decision to give the students a chance to vote on three suggested names: Wells, Midtown and Piedmont.

After the committee meets Tuesday, the school board will once again consider voting on a new name. The board’s approval is needed before the name is changed.