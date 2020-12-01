Grady students vote for Midtown High School as new name

More than 60% of Grady High School students picked “Midtown High School” as their first choice to replace the school’s current name.
The results of the student vote, conducted electronically last month, appeared decisive. More than half of the students who voted — 61.4% — chose the location-based name Midtown High School as their first choice, according to results obtained Monday through an open-records request by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Two other choices trailed significantly. Ida B. Wells High School received 19.8% of the student vote and Piedmont High School received 18.8%. District officials did not immediately provide the number of students who participated in the vote.
A naming committee is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the results of the student vote. The group also could reconsider its earlier recommendation to rename the school after Wells.
The Atlanta school board gave students a chance to weigh in on the new name following public outcry over the committee’s proposal to rename the school after the civil rights activist and Black journalist who died in 1931.
The naming discussion began months ago when board Chairman Jason Esteves established a committee to review the name of Henry W. Grady High School. Grady was a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution who died in 1889. He spoke about the supremacy of the white race while promoting a vision of the “New South.”
The committee determined in August that the school should no longer pay tribute to his legacy. The group then turned to the task of coming up with an alternative.
Three of the seven members preferred a location-based name, which also showed up as a strong preference in an electronic survey of Grady families, area residents and others.
But four of the seven committee members favored naming the school after Wells, in part because her work offered a direct counterpoint to Grady.
Last month, the committee made the Wells’ recommendation to the school board seeking its approval. Critics called on the board to reject the Wells’ name, saying it lacked broad support. The board agreed to postpone its decision to give the students a chance to vote on three suggested names: Wells, Midtown and Piedmont.
After the committee meets Tuesday, the school board will once again consider voting on a new name. The board’s approval is needed before the name is changed.