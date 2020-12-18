Atlanta Public Schools to distribute free food before holiday break

Prior to the holiday break, Atlanta Public Schools will distribute a week’s worth of food to families.
The district will give out meal kits with seven breakfasts and seven lunches to all children ages one to 18. The distribution will take place Friday, the last day of school before a two-week holiday break.
Families can pick up the food at one of five sites from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The locations are: Bunche Middle School, Carver High School, Douglass High School, Maynard Jackson High School, and Booker T. Washington High School.
Drivers will also deliver food from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. along designated school bus routes. A list of routes can be found here.
The district’s food distribution program will resume Jan. 6 and will continue with weekly distributions on Wednesdays, Superintendent Lisa Herring told parents in a recent letter.