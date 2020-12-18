Atlanta Public Schools to distribute free food before holiday break

The district will give out meal kits with seven breakfasts and seven lunches to all children ages one to 18. The distribution will take place Friday, the last day of school before a two-week holiday break.

Families can pick up the food at one of five sites from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The locations are: Bunche Middle School, Carver High School, Douglass High School, Maynard Jackson High School, and Booker T. Washington High School.