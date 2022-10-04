Atlanta mayor extends rezoning ban at Atlanta Medical Center site

If the ordinance passes, the moratorium on AMC permit applications would expire 180 days after the ordinance becomes effective, according to a copy of the proposal obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The temporary ban would also expire under the ordinance if the council votes on a zoning plan for the site before the 180-day period ends.

At the meeting, Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond also introduced a resolution for the city to create a “Wellstar study group” tasked with creating recommendations for the future use of the site as a “center for equity and other purposes.”

Nearly two city blocks are owned by Wellstar for the AMC property, which spans across 25 acres. Its zoning regulations include the C-1 Community Business District, C-2 Commercial Service District, and the C-4 Central Area Commercial Residential District. Some of the properties also fall within the Beltline Overlay District and Beltline Affordable Workforce Housing District.

Dickens says Atlanta wants to prioritize the continued use of the site — in whole or in part — for health care services. AMC also houses the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 Crime Suppression Precinct, so Dickens wants to maintain that public safety infrastructure at the site as well.

Regardless, Wellstar last week said AMC’s emergency room will close even sooner, on Oct. 14. A spokesman for the mayor said the administration will continue to coordinate with health care providers to prepare for the impact of the closure.

“While we are disappointed in the manner in which they have made these announcements to the Atlanta community — decisions that greatly impact our communities’ access to healthcare options and the burdens they create on the existing system — the Administration continues to explore all options to minimize the impact of Wellstar’s short-sighted decisions.”