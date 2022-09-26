ajc logo
X

Exclusive: Atlanta Mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure

Credit: Natrice Miller

Credit: Natrice Miller

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Nearly a month after the announcement that one of metro Atlanta’s two Level I trauma centers will close on Nov. 1, Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday issued an executive order to prohibit redevelopment of the Atlanta Medical Center site.

Dickens has reiterated for weeks that the closure of the 460-bed hospital will most adversely impact low-income populations in metro Atlanta. On Monday, he said in a statement that he’s enacting a moratorium to give the city time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure and possible rezoning.

“The Atlanta Medical Center campus is a vital cornerstone of the Old Fourth Ward community,” Dickens said in a statement. “The city of Atlanta has an essential interest in ensuring that any reuse or redevelopment of this property is in line with the community’s needs and master plan.

Dickens is ordering the City Planning department to refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, replatting or lot consolidations for 15 parcels of land that are part of the AMC footprint, according to a copy of the order obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The executive order, which doesn’t apply to permits for emergency repairs, expires at the Atlanta City Council meeting on Oct. 3. However, the mayor’s office said Dickens plans to work with City Council to pass legislation extending the moratorium.

The Atlanta Medical Center is a 120-year-old institution located in the heart of the city on a 25-acre site. In 2008, the city designated the hospital as an essential infrastructure for the community’s Old Fourth Ward Master Plan.

According to the city, the land falls under several zoning regulations, such as the C-1 Community Business District, C-2 Commercial Service District, and the C-4 Central Area Commercial Residential District. Some of the properties also fall within the Beltline Overlay District and Beltline Affordable Workforce Housing District.

Dickens has previously said that Atlanta wants to prioritize the continued use of the site — in whole or in part — for health care services. The AMC also houses the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 Crime Suppression Precinct, so Dickens wants to maintain that public safety infrastructure at the site as well.

Additionally, Dickens has urged the Wellstar Health System to immediately share its transition plans for current patients and medical staff. He also wants the health system to disclose its plans for those who are newly admitted between now and their closure date to prevent gaps in care.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

The Jolt: Atlanta leaders will join Biden to celebrate Braves at the White House1h ago

Geoff Collins out as Georgia Tech coach, Todd Stansbury likely out as AD
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Geoff Collins timeline
15h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Rejoice! Falcons involve Kyle Pitts, overcome late drama to win
10h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Rejoice! Falcons involve Kyle Pitts, overcome late drama to win
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Clayton County Schools planning a YouTube Live for Tuesday
2h ago
Early Sunday morning fire destroys church in Decatur
20h ago
Historical marker in East Point remembers man lynched amid 1906 massacre
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves to mark World Series championship on Monday at White House
10h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top