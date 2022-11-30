ajc logo
Atlanta increases forthcoming pay raise for all city employees

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The city of Atlanta wants to invest $9.5 million into increased pay for its employees next year.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is planning to introduce a budget amendment to City Council to provide the funding that will allow a 1.5% cost of living adjustment beginning in January. Dickens previously added a 2% COLA for fiscal year 2023, which took effect in July.

In a letter to the city’s workforce on Tuesday, Dickens said he can give raises to the city’s 8,500 employees because city revenues from sales taxes and business licenses overperformed the city’s projections for this fiscal year. City officials said Atlanta will still have a healthy reserve fund afterward.

“Recent fluctuations in the economy — particularly high inflation — have created challenges and uncertainty,” Dickens’ letter said. “I hope that these pay increases confirm my appreciation of your hard work and help you and your families meet your needs and invest in your future with and in the city of Atlanta.”

To aid in retaining Atlanta’s public safety personnel, the city also announced plans to provide a 9% COLA for police officers and 911 personnel. That’s a 7% higher raise than previously announced, and it comes after the city awarded retention bonuses to police earlier this year.

Additionally, a 7% COLA will go to Atlanta’s Department of Corrections officers, which is 5% higher than previously announced. An additional 1.5% COLA will go to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department personnel on top of previously implemented raises this year that ranged from 7% to 15.5%.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

