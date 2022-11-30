Atlanta increases forthcoming pay raise for all city employees

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is planning to introduce a budget amendment to City Council to provide the funding that will allow a 1.5% cost of living adjustment beginning in January. Dickens previously added a 2% COLA for fiscal year 2023, which took effect in July.

In a letter to the city’s workforce on Tuesday, Dickens said he can give raises to the city’s 8,500 employees because city revenues from sales taxes and business licenses overperformed the city’s projections for this fiscal year. City officials said Atlanta will still have a healthy reserve fund afterward.