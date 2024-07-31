Atlanta Housing OKs $105 million for affordable housing developments

The agency has approved $18.2 million for Summerhill’s Stadium Hotel for 231 affordable units at the site of the former Ramada Plaza Hotel, and a $15.9 million investment for 151 affordable units at Herndon Square on the city’s Westside.

Agency officials said the authority has reached 44% of its housing goal as it assists Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ effort to create or preserve 20,000 affordable units by 2030.

The agency also said it has preserved more than 3,000 affordable units under its strategic plan, recently closing on Heritage Village at West Lake, a redevelopment at the site of The Waluhaje hotel, a location that welcomed Black tourists during segregation, and was frequented by musicians, including Duke Ellington, Ray Charles and James Brown.

The development will have 102 affordable housing units for households earning no more than 30% of the area median income.

Additionally, the housing authority has closed on the redevelopment of the Columbia Heritage Senior Residences at the former site of Perry Homes public housing, officials said.

“Today’s investments are not just about providing housing; they are about building communities and creating an opportunity for Atlantans to thrive,” Atlanta Housing Board Chairman Larry Stewart said in a statement.

Atlanta Housing president and CEO Terri M. Lee added that the agency is “urgently committed to using quality affordable housing as a vehicle for stability and empowerment for as many Atlantans as possible.”