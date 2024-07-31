Metro Atlanta

Atlanta Housing OKs $105 million for affordable housing developments

The former Ramada hotel in the Summerhill neighborhood became a place to take homeless people off the street as the pandemic struck. Now, it will be redeveloped for affordable housing. Photo by Bill Torpy

By Matt Reynolds
46 minutes ago

The Atlanta Housing Authority has approved $105 million to build more than 900 new affordable housing units, and preserve an additional 140 units, as it aims to reach a goal of building 10,000 units within five years.

The housing authority board approved resolutions to finance and construct the units under its 2023–27 Strategic Plan.

Among the developments are 148 affordable units for seniors at the Atlanta Civic Center in the Old Fourth Ward, which includes a $7.2 million investment from the agency; and 151 units at the former Bowen Home public housing site, with an $18.7 million investment.

The agency has approved $18.2 million for Summerhill’s Stadium Hotel for 231 affordable units at the site of the former Ramada Plaza Hotel, and a $15.9 million investment for 151 affordable units at Herndon Square on the city’s Westside.

Agency officials said the authority has reached 44% of its housing goal as it assists Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ effort to create or preserve 20,000 affordable units by 2030.

The agency also said it has preserved more than 3,000 affordable units under its strategic plan, recently closing on Heritage Village at West Lake, a redevelopment at the site of The Waluhaje hotel, a location that welcomed Black tourists during segregation, and was frequented by musicians, including Duke Ellington, Ray Charles and James Brown.

The development will have 102 affordable housing units for households earning no more than 30% of the area median income.

Additionally, the housing authority has closed on the redevelopment of the Columbia Heritage Senior Residences at the former site of Perry Homes public housing, officials said.

“Today’s investments are not just about providing housing; they are about building communities and creating an opportunity for Atlantans to thrive,” Atlanta Housing Board Chairman Larry Stewart said in a statement.

Atlanta Housing president and CEO Terri M. Lee added that the agency is “urgently committed to using quality affordable housing as a vehicle for stability and empowerment for as many Atlantans as possible.”

About the Author

Follow Matt Reynolds on twitter

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

