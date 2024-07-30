Atlanta to bring affordable housing to Mall West End and Marietta St.

At 1.7 million square feet, The Mall West End is the largest of the three developments.

“These projects, especially The Mall West End, represent transformative investments in Atlanta,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement, adding they would bring affordable and workforce housing to a “culturally rich, historic neighborhood.”

Last year, plans to transform the 12-acre Mall West End site into a mixed-use community with 900 apartments hit a roadblock after developers, including BRP Companies, filed a notice to terminate a contract with the mall’s ownership.

Now, the city is partnering with BRP Companies to revive the site after several previous redevelopment bids died on the vine.

According to the city, the redevelopment plan will include 120,000 square feet of retail, 893 mixed-income apartments, including 271 affordable housing units. The project includes student and workforce housing, a hotel, medical office space, a fitness center, pool, resident lounge, bike parking and green space.

Officials expect construction to begin next year and the city said it will engage with residents, legacy business owners and other community members as it revitalizes the mall.

“With affordable housing at the forefront, the West End development represents a unique opportunity to revitalize and reinvest in the West End community, creating a more vibrant, connected, and equitable neighborhood,” said John Majors, CEO of the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation.

At 41 Marietta St., developers wanted to transform office space into apartments. But in April, the developer’s lender filed a notice to foreclose on a $21 million loan to 41 Marietta Street Main GA LLC, affiliated with developer Wolfe Investments.

The city appears to have breathed new life into the project as well. It will partner with Dallas, Texas-based Bluelofts, a developer specializing in converting office space into housing, on a mixed-income project that includes 120 units, including 36 for affordable housing.

A third development called The Proctor on English Avenue is expected to begin construction next year and includes 137 units with 41 set aside for affordable housing, officials said.

The city has partnered with Atlanta developer Windsor Stevens on a development which is just south of the Westside Beltline Connector greenway trail.