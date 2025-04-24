Atlanta retained its “world’s busiest” airport title based on 2024 numbers, which Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said is a good indicator the city should remain in control of the airport.

“I’m always disappointed when there’s a state takeover movement or any kind of alterations to what’s been working so well,” Dickens said.

And last year, Sen. Raphael Warnock put provisions in the FAA Reauthorization Act aimed at preventing hostile takeovers of airports.

“So, I’ll say there’s nothing in the public domain right,” Hurt said. “We also haven’t seen scandals at the airport recently that might bring it back into the center stage. But it’s something that city leaders are definitely watching carefully.”

