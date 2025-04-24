Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crashes causing backups on I-285 West, I-85 South in DeKalb
Politics
Politics

Politically Georgia hosts review 100-year history of Atlanta’s airport

The airport’s success has made it a political prize.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
By
1 hour ago

On Thursday’s episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy and Emma Hurt talked about the political history behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport marked its centennial anniversary this month. The bustling travel hub employs more than 63,000 people and has an estimated $66 billion annual statewide economic impact.

The airport’s success has made it a political prize. Over the years, city and state officials have fought over who should run the airport. Republicans in the Georgia Legislature have tried — and failed — to wrest control of Hartsfield from the Democrat-led city of Atlanta.

Atlanta retained its “world’s busiest” airport title based on 2024 numbers, which Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said is a good indicator the city should remain in control of the airport.

“I’m always disappointed when there’s a state takeover movement or any kind of alterations to what’s been working so well,” Dickens said.

And last year, Sen. Raphael Warnock put provisions in the FAA Reauthorization Act aimed at preventing hostile takeovers of airports.

“So, I’ll say there’s nothing in the public domain right,” Hurt said. “We also haven’t seen scandals at the airport recently that might bring it back into the center stage. But it’s something that city leaders are definitely watching carefully.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode of ‘Politically Georgia’: Hosts answer questions from the mailbag.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Global Concessions won the contract to operate Concourse C's food court in 2016, but wasn't able to open its restaurants until 2020. The company declared bankruptcy earlier this month and owes the city millions in unpaid rent. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC)

Airport food court firm owes $4.6M in rent. ‘Entire system failed,’ official says

Global Concessions Inc. owes the city about $4.6 million, a recent Chapter 11 filing shows, and the city is now trying to force the company out of its contract.

Atlanta airport’s Plane Train service disrupted

When the Plane Train service is down, it can cause congestion in the ground transportation mall underneath the concourses at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

The Latest

Travelers wait in the ticketing lines in the North Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sun., March 23, 2025. Foreign tourism has been dropping in the United States amid more immigration security measures. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

OPINION

Jamie Dupree: The border numbers tell a story that’s good and bad

2h ago

Universities speak out against government ‘overreach,’ but South is more muted

After his first session, the only Socialist in the Georgia House beat expectations

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.