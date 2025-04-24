On Thursday’s episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy and Emma Hurt talked about the political history behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The airport marked its centennial anniversary this month. The bustling travel hub employs more than 63,000 people and has an estimated $66 billion annual statewide economic impact.
The airport’s success has made it a political prize. Over the years, city and state officials have fought over who should run the airport. Republicans in the Georgia Legislature have tried — and failed — to wrest control of Hartsfield from the Democrat-led city of Atlanta.
Atlanta retained its “world’s busiest” airport title based on 2024 numbers, which Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said is a good indicator the city should remain in control of the airport.
“I’m always disappointed when there’s a state takeover movement or any kind of alterations to what’s been working so well,” Dickens said.
And last year, Sen. Raphael Warnock put provisions in the FAA Reauthorization Act aimed at preventing hostile takeovers of airports.
“So, I’ll say there’s nothing in the public domain right,” Hurt said. “We also haven’t seen scandals at the airport recently that might bring it back into the center stage. But it’s something that city leaders are definitely watching carefully.”
