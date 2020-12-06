Atlanta, DeKalb parents rally for schools to reopen

“It feels a little deflating, because we are the same county, the same data,” said Stacie Morrison, a member of the Committee for APS Progress, referring to Fulton County Schools and APS. Morrison’s son is in kindergarten at Morningside Elementary School. “They’ve obviously come up with a plan that is working for them, so why can’t we emulate their plan?”

As cases continue to rise in metro Atlanta, APS and DeKalb have both said they will offer in-person classes when coronavirus rates drop below 100 infections per 100,000 people for 14 straight days. Both Fulton and DeKalb reported more than 300 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Parents at the rally said those metrics are unrealistic and pointed to some studies showing schools are not major drivers of community transmission of the coronavirus.

Last week, APS announced dates for a proposed reopening of buildings, starting in late January. DeKalb is expected to discuss the issue at a school board meeting Monday. The district recently extended the deadline for families to choose whether their children will be learning in person or remotely once buildings reopen.

“This is not a perfect situation, but we also have to do something,” said Joel Iverson, whose four sons are taking virtual classes at E. Rivers Elementary School in Atlanta.

His oldest son, Oliver, hasn’t enjoyed participating in classes over Zoom.

“It’s been pretty hard, ‘cause it’s sort of hard to stay focused when you’re just looking at a screen,” the fourth-grader said. “I just miss getting to see my friends.”