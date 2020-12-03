Atlanta Public Schools announces dates for potential reopening

Superintendent Lisa Herring is scheduled to discuss the plan at a 6 p.m. Thursday town hall hosted on the district’s Facebook page.

Atlanta students have been learning online since mid-March, when the district first closed school buildings.

The reopening plan remains “contingent on the continued downward trend of the spread of COVID-19,” APS stated.

Previously, district officials have said one of its leading indicators in assessing whether it’s safe to reopen school buildings is the local incidence rate, or how many cases per 100,000 residents there are over a 14-day period. APS officials previously said that number should be below the 100-case threshold to reopen schools.

On Thursday, the Fulton County rate was 308 cases per 100,000 residents.

In mid-October, APS backed off a plan to reopen schools. At the time, the Fulton County rate was about 140 cases per 100,000 residents. Instead of reopening this fall, officials said they would delay a return to classrooms until January, at the earliest.

The district is once again asking parents to submit an “intent to return declaration” that indicates if students will continue to learn online or if they will return to classrooms. The form is due Dec. 21.