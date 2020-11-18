DeKalb Schools extends deadline to choose learning option for next semester

DeKalb County Public Schools is giving families more time to choose whether their children will be learning in person or remotely once school buildings reopen.
The new deadline for DeKalb’s intent to return form is Nov. 30. The deadline was previously Nov. 12, which was an extension of the original Oct. 23 deadline. The semester begins Jan. 5.
DeKalb has held online-only classes since the district started the school year in August. Atlanta Public Schools and City Schools of Decatur are also online-only.
The DeKalb County School District is planning to offer in-person classes when coronavirus rates in the east metro Atlanta county drop below 100 infections per 100,000 people for 14 straight days. The Georgia Department of Health reported on Nov. 17 that there have been 263 infections per 100,000 people in DeKalb over the last two weeks.
DeKalb County, which has more than 793,000 residents, has 23,947 cases of infections, according to the health department. As of Tuesday, there were 391,466 total confirmed cases and 8,496 confirmed deaths in Georgia since March, according to state data.