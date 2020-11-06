COVID-19 forces a Fulton high school online early next week

Fulton County Schools has announced that North Springs High School would move classes online Monday and Tuesday because of a small COVID-19 outbreak.
There were three or more students/staff were confirmed to have the virus at the high school in Sandy Springs, the district posted on Facebook just before 5 p.m. Friday.
After consulting with the Fulton County Board of Health, the district said the two days will give officials enough time to do contact tracing. People who need to “quarantine for longer will be notified directly,” the district added.
However, SAT tests scheduled at North Springs on Saturday, Nov. 7, will continue. The district said facilities will be cleaned Friday night and there will be entry protocols — including temperature checks — for students taking the test.
The district said they anticipated resuming face-to-face classes on Wednesday.
Fulton on March 13 became the first school district in metro Atlanta to stop live instruction as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The district temporarily closed Banneker High School near Union City for two days in mid-October after re-opening. Soon after, they shut down Cambridge High School in Milton for three days of cleaning.
The district has been bringing students back from digital learning with guidance from health officials since Sept. 8 — starting with pre-Kindergarten through second-graders. That eventually became one day a week of instruction for all students, then two days a week.
The district welcomed back about 60% of its 95,000 students to classrooms on Oct. 14. The rest are continuing to learn online.