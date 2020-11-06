COVID-19 forces a Fulton high school online early next week

Fulton on March 13 became the first school district in metro Atlanta to stop live instruction as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The district temporarily closed Banneker High School near Union City for two days in mid-October after re-opening. Soon after, they shut down Cambridge High School in Milton for three days of cleaning.

The district has been bringing students back from digital learning with guidance from health officials since Sept. 8 — starting with pre-Kindergarten through second-graders. That eventually became one day a week of instruction for all students, then two days a week.

The district welcomed back about 60% of its 95,000 students to classrooms on Oct. 14. The rest are continuing to learn online.