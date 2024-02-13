Atlanta Council member charged with possession of marijuana

Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis was charged with driving on a suspended registration and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop earlier this month.
An officer stopped Lewis at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 while driving on University Avenue near Peoplestown, according to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department.
When conducting the traffic stop, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Lewis’ vehicle and inquired if there were any substances in the car, according to the report. Lewis proceeded to hand over a “blunt containing 4g of raw marijuana,” the report says.
Lewis did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. He was not taken into custody and allowed to drive home after the stop.
Marijuana has been decriminalized in Atlanta since 2017, when City Council voted unanimously to make the penalty for anyone possessing one ounce or less no jail time and no more than a $75 fine.
A charge under state code for driving on a suspended registration could receive a sentence of up to 12 months in custody or a fine of up to $1,000.
