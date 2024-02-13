Atlanta Council member charged with possession of marijuana

Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis was charged with driving on a suspended registration and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop earlier this month.

An officer stopped Lewis at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 while driving on University Avenue near Peoplestown, according to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department.

When conducting the traffic stop, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Lewis’ vehicle and inquired if there were any substances in the car, according to the report. Lewis proceeded to hand over a “blunt containing 4g of raw marijuana,” the report says.