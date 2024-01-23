Atlanta City Council appoints new municipal clerk

The municipal clerk position at City Hall is currently in the spotlight as the new clerk will be responsible for overseeing the verification process of more than 100,000 signatures submitted as part of a petition drive against the city’s public safety training center.

Council member Liliana Bakhtiari, chair of the Committee on Council that oversees appointments, said in a statement that the clerk “is instrumental in ensuring the efficient functioning, record-keeping, and communication between the government and residents of our city. We extend our congratulations and support to Ms. Lindo as she undertakes this vital role within our government.”

The clerk also serves as the city’s Election Superintendent and administers election related matters such as ballot referendums and candidate qualifying.

Lindo faces the challenging and first-of-its-kind task of overseeing the verification of some 108,000 names submitted by organizers of the training center petition with very little details carved out in state law as to how to do it.

A proposal that’s currently held in the Committee on Council would establish set procedures under the Municipal Clerk’s office on how such petitions are accepted, reviewed and validated. But the legislation was held Monday after city attorneys raised questions about it conflicting with state law.