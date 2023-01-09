ajc logo
X

Annette Edwards named chairwoman of Henry school board

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County school board member Annette Edwards has been named chairwoman of the education body, the first Black woman to ever hold the position.

Edwards, who has been a Henry board of education member for eight years, was reelected to a third term last year. She was sworn in last week along with board member Sophe Pope, who is starting her second term after being reelected in 2022. Pope will be vice chairwoman of the body.

“I believe that we have one of the very best boards of education in the state,” Edwards said in a news release. “We wrestle with tough issues, but we do so while honoring the fundamental tenets of effective governance. Most of all, we keep the needs and interests of our students first – and that is what drives me.”

Said Pope, “I just love Henry County, and I believe in this community. What we have accomplished together over the past few years has been phenomenal and I look forward to supporting and advancing our work.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

YSL trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Desmond Ridder finished late-season audition at 2-2
10h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
55m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
55m ago

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare
10h ago
The Latest

Confess Project uses barbershops to cut stigma of Black mental health
1h ago
Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Park Pride awards $2.5 million to metro Atlanta communities for park improvements
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
22h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top