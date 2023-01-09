Annette Edwards named chairwoman of Henry school board

Edwards, who has been a Henry board of education member for eight years, was reelected to a third term last year. She was sworn in last week along with board member Sophe Pope, who is starting her second term after being reelected in 2022. Pope will be vice chairwoman of the body.

“I believe that we have one of the very best boards of education in the state,” Edwards said in a news release. “We wrestle with tough issues, but we do so while honoring the fundamental tenets of effective governance. Most of all, we keep the needs and interests of our students first – and that is what drives me.”