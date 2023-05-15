2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving parade to include Clayton’s Jonesboro High band

The band of about 120 students will need to raise about $1,500 per student for the trip, Goodwin said. Members will hold fundraisers and seek donations from local organizations. Smith said the school system will also play a role in providing funds, but did not elaborate.

The money will be used to pay for hotels, food and tickets to events and attractions, such as Broadway shows, the Apollo Theater and visitation fees for the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building. The district will handle the travel on coach buses.

“We’re not cutting any corners because our students work really, really hard,” Goodwin said, explaining that he plans to work with travel agencies to secure group rates on accommodations and travel. “They deserve the best.”

The band has grown in the seven years since Goodwin came to Jonesboro High in 2016, he said. When he arrived, the band had a paltry 15 members.

That number increased annually as word of mouth attracted more and more members, he said. He expects the band could potentially hit 150 as more students hear about the trip to New York. If it does, he said all students will participate in the parade.

“I’m imagining that with this announcement the enrollment will grow,” he said. “And no one will be denied (the trip) because of lack of funds or financial hardship.”

Nyla Palmer, 16, has been with the band for the past two years and said it was the chance to travel and receives scholarships that led her to join. The 10th-grader, who plays the trombone, said she has watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and always wished that she could be in it.

“This is a really big deal for us,” she said, adding that this will be her first trip to the Big Apple. “I’m proud of our organization and the chance that we get to do this.”

Fellow band member Tyler Gardner, 16, said the Macy’s invitation is the result of hard work and that raising the funds for the trip, which will also be his first to New York, will require elbow grease. The 10th grader, who has played trumpet since the sixth grade, also has performed with the band for the past two years.

“There are a lot of people willing to help but it’s still not going to be easy,” he said.

Goodwin said it will be worthwhile, for both the students and the music-loving public.

“Our band is energetic, it’s innovative, it’s creative and there is a passion that is rivaled by no other band,” he said. “I can stand on that very firmly.”