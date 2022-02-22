2 years later, Ahmaud Arbery’s parents still seek justice

Travis McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted last year during a state trial in Brunswick. Now, the men face federal hate crimes charges, accused of targeting Arbery because he was Black.

For Arbery’s family, the past 24 months have been grueling. His mother and father sat through two high-profile trials, listening to weeks of disturbing testimony and looking at photo and video evidence no parent wants to see.

Attorneys for the three men argue they chased Arbery not because of his race, but because they suspected him of committing crimes in their subdivision. Federal prosecutors contend the 25-year-old was simply jogging through the neighborhood just outside Brunswick, something he did to clear his mind.

FILE — A mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., on Oct. 16, 2021. The three white men convicted in state court of murdering Arbery are facing federal hate crime charges. (Dustin Chambers/The New York Times)

“I try to connect the dots to make it make sense but I just can’t sometimes,” Cooper-Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think about it all the time. He didn’t know that was going to be the last run of his life.”

She said her son had been doing his laundry on Feb. 23, 2020. He had a load of clothes in the washer, another in the dryer and every intention of coming home that afternoon.

All three defendants were sentenced to life in prison last month, with only Bryan given possibility of parole. Their federal trial went to the jury for deliberations on Monday afternoon following four days of testimony from more than 20 witnesses, several of whom said the men had histories of making incendiary remarks about Black people.

Travis McMichael (left), William "Roddie" Bryan and Greg McMichael. Credit: Associated Press

“These are people we go to the Walmart with,” said Cooper-Jones “These are people in our community we see every day, and they don’t like people who look like me.”

Travis McMichael had attended Brunswick High School, she noted, the same school where all three of her children graduated.

Even attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan have denounced Arbery’s killing and their clients’ racism.

“It was horrific. It was avoidable. It shouldn’t have happened,” Greg McMichael’s attorney, A.J. Balbo, told jurors Monday in his closing arguments. Defense attorneys for the three men contend the government fell short of proving that Arbery was targeted because of his race, however.

“Would Travis McMichael have grabbed a gun and done this to a white guy?” his attorney, Amy Lee Copeland asked the jury Monday morning. “The answer is yes.”

But lifelong Brunswick resident Connie Habersham said he has no doubt Ahmaud Arbery would still be alive had he been white. Habersham, like many in this community, were outraged after learning police officers were shown Bryan’s cellphone video at the scene that day. Glynn County police never made an arrest in the case, and the McMichaels weren’t charged until 74 days later, after the GBI began its investigation.

“It was heartbreaking to watch,” said Habersham, a longshoreman who turns 68 in April. “That stuff used to happen in the old days, but you just never think you’d see anything like that going on around here.”

He said he and his colleagues watched Arbery run past them all the time on his daily jogs. Ahmaud wasn’t the biggest, but he was muscular, Habersham said. Some of the guys called him “little Mike Tyson” because it looked like he was always training for a fight.

Habersham, who is Black, said he was impressed by the way his community came together to demand accountability in the wake of Arbery’s killing.

“It was wrong, and there were a lot of white people marching right there along with us,” he said. “This was a terrible thing for the community.”

For Marcus Arbery, some the evidence presented at this trial was difficult to stomach. He got up and left the courtroom last week when a GBI firearms expert pulled out the 12-gauge shotgun Travis McMichael used to kill his son. Like many in the courtroom, he said he was disgusted by some of the racist texts and social media posts the government presented as evidence.

He and Wanda Cooper-Jones argued against a plea deal for the McMichaels that could have avoided a second trial for the father and son.

Marcus Arbery said the hate crimes trial is important because it shows the world “who these men really are.”

Marcus Arbery speaks with reporters two years ago during a demonstration outside the Glynn County courthouse. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

“These men had so much hate in their heart,” he said, noting defense attorneys couldn’t even find “one Black friend” to testify on their behalf.

He said his son had a bright future that was stolen from him on that sunny Sunday afternoon two years ago.

“He would call you every day and tell you that he loved you,” Marcus Arbery said. “I miss him, and this is something that I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life.”