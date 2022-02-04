BREAKING: Travis McMichael withdraws guilty plea in Arbery hate crimes case

Caption Travis McMichael (left), William "Roddie" Bryan and Greg McMichael Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press Caption Travis McMichael (left), William "Roddie" Bryan and Greg McMichael Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press

The McMichaels contended they grabbed their guns, jumped in Travis’ truck and chased the fleeing Arbery because they suspected him of burglarizing a vacant home in their Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick. Arbery was seen walking around the home on at least five occasions in the months leading up to his Feb. 23, 2020, shooting, but there is no evidence he ever stole anything.

His high-profile killing led to two major changes in state law: The General Assembly largely repealed Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law and passed a hate crimes statute enhancing sentences for those accused of targeting someone because of their race, gender or sexual orientation.

Federal prosecutors will likely introduce as evidence text messages and previous comments made by the defendants pointing toward racial animus. But Travis McMichael testified last year that he never intended to kill anyone that day.

The killing, captured on Bryan’s cellphone, led to widespread demonstrations when the footage became public two months later. Glynn County police never made an arrest in the case, and the McMichaels were charged by the GBI 74 days after the deadly shooting.

Evidence in the upcoming federal trial will likely include text messages, social media posts and Bryan’s statement to the GBI that Travis McMichael used a racial slur while standing over the dying Arbery in the street.

At a June 2020 pretrial hearing in the state’s murder case, GBI agent Richard Dial testified that Bryan said he heard Travis McMichael say “(expletive) n-word” after shooting Arbery.

“Anybody with some common sense can see this was a racial hate crime. The facts are there,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The whole world saw what happened.”

He noted that white people also entered the vacant home and that none of them were chased down and shot in the street. One of the most disturbing things about the video, he said, was the way Travis McMichael turned and walked away as Arbery lay dying in the road.

The McMichaels had reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that would have avoided a second trial in Arbery’s killing. In exchange, they agreed to serve the first 30 years of their life sentences in federal custody. But U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood rejected the plea agreement Monday after an emotional hearing in which Arbery’s family members said they never agreed to the deal.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told the court she hopes to see her son’s killers serve out their life sentences in state prison, where conditions are tougher.

After refusing to accept the terms of punishment, Wood gave the McMichaels until Friday to decide whether to continue with their guilty pleas and let her decide their punishment or stand trial. Greg McMichael, a former police officer and investigator with the local district attorney’s office, withdrew his plea on Thursday evening.

Pete Theodocion, Bryan’s attorney, declined to say whether federal prosecutors ever offered a deal to his client. He said Bryan is prepared to stand trial on the federal charges next week.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.