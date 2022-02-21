Feds: defendants driven by ‘pent-up racial anger’ in Arbery killing

The McMichaels and Bryan stand indicted of hate crimes and other counts, including attempted kidnapping and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted, the three men face a possible sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

In November, a state court jury in Brunswick found the McMichaels and Bryan guilty of Arbery’s murder. The McMichaels were sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole; Bryan was sentenced to life with the chance of parole.

The McMichaels set off after Arbery because they “associated Black people with criminality,” Perras said. “They had racial blinders on. ... They didn’t see a fellow human being like themselves. They saw a Black criminal, a sub-human savage.”

Perras recounted to the jury “five terrifying minutes” of the McMichaels and Bryan chasing Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. He also reminded the jury of the racially incendiary language and text messages the McMichaels and Bryan had made and had been introduced into evidence.

Perras wondered aloud what Arbery had been doing when he stopped in the house under construction that sunny Sunday afternoon. Was he getting a drink of water from one of the two spigots? Was he assessing the progress of the home’s construction? Did he simply go inside “to be alone and to get away from it all?” the prosecutor asked.

“We’ll never know because these three men killed him,” Perras said.

The McMichaels and Bryan decided to pursue the young Black man without any evidence Arbery had done anything wrong, the prosecutor said.

When Arbery was finally cornered between Bryan’s truck and the McMichael’s truck, outside of which Travis stood with his shotgun, Arbery went around the other side of the McMichael’s truck putting it between him and the shotgun, Perras said.

But Travis McMichael “changed the equation” by coming around to confront Arbery, Perras said. Arbery, faced with “a life or death decision,” could have turned his back on McMichael in the hope he wouldn’t pull the trigger.

Instead, he decided “to fight for his life,” Perras said. “You can’t blame him for that.”

After Perras finished, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood called for a brief recess, after which defense attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan will give their closing arguments.

Return here for updates.