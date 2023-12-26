Depending on where you live, here are some of the “treecycling” options that are available.

‘Bring One for the Chipper’

Starting today and continuing into early 2024, woodchippers will be stationed at dozens of locations around the state to turn Christmas trees into mulch for parks and playground as part of the annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event.

Since 1991, the initiative has kept roughly 6 million trees out of Georgia landfills, according to the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, which sponsors the event.

Many metro counties — including Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett — will have multiple sites for tree disposal, but the program extends far beyond the Atlanta area, with locations near Columbus, Statesboro, Savannah and more, too.

There are a few rules:

Artificial trees and trees “flocked” with artificial snow will not be accepted.

All decorations, lights, strings and stands must be removed (obviously).

Here’s a full list of locations, times and more.

Curbside pickup and recycling

Don’t want to fool with strapping your tree on top of your car again to bring it to a woodchipper? Some Metro Atlanta counties and programs are offering to pick up your Christmas tree and recycle it for you.

DeKalb County’s Sanitation Division is offering free curbside tree pickup for county residents from Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 5, 2024.

The county says trees will be turned into mulch and will be picked up on residents’ regularly scheduled collection days. Trees must be 7 feet tall or less to be eligible, and must be free of any remaining decorations.

Tress for Tuition, which started in 2015 as a venture by two high school students to raise money for college expenses, has grown into a significant philanthropy initiative providing thousands of dollars in scholarships to help local students access higher education.

The group offers tree sales and deliveries before Christmas, but for $35, Trees for Tuition will also pickup and recycle your tree between Dec. 26, 2023 and Jan. 6, 2024.

All pickups must be scheduled by Dec. 29, and trees must be placed on your front porch or curb by 10 a.m. on your designated collection day.

For more information, visit the Trees for Tuition website.