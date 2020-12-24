How and where to recycle your Christmas tree in Atlanta

Live Christmas trees are also collected at the curb with residents’ usual yard trimming pickup. Be sure to remove tinsel, lights, decoration, plastic bags and tree stands before they’re dropped off or picked up.

Note that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service is experiencing delays in yard trimming and recycling collections.

The Home Depot

Statewide, there are Christmas tree drop-off locations for you to recycle your fir, pine, cedar or cypress.

According to PickYourOwnChristmasTree.org, most Home Depot stores across Georgia will take trees for recycling. When recycled, trees are chipped and transformed into compost and mulch. The Home Depot in Buckhead and Midtown will take trees on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but be sure to call to verify their hours.

Big John’s Christmas Trees

Big John’s Trees doesn’t only offer tree delivery and lighting services, the company also provides removal and “tree-cycling.”

Only cash or checks are accepted and prices vary by the height of your tree. The cut-off date for removal and recycling is Sunday, Jan. 10th, 2021. Call or email Big John’s Christmas Trees for details.