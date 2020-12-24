X

How and where to recycle your Christmas tree in Atlanta

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Take down the holly and pull down the tree.

The holiday season isn’t over once Christmas ends, but it will be time to figure out what to do with your Christmas tree.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, up to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. annually. So where can you recycle your trees in Atlanta? Below is a round-up of places you can take your tree for recycling.

The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works

Residents can drop-off natural Christmas trees for recycling during special events, according to the City of Atlanta Department of Public Works website.

Live Christmas trees are also collected at the curb with residents’ usual yard trimming pickup. Be sure to remove tinsel, lights, decoration, plastic bags and tree stands before they’re dropped off or picked up.

Note that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service is experiencing delays in yard trimming and recycling collections.

The Home Depot

Statewide, there are Christmas tree drop-off locations for you to recycle your fir, pine, cedar or cypress.

According to PickYourOwnChristmasTree.org, most Home Depot stores across Georgia will take trees for recycling. When recycled, trees are chipped and transformed into compost and mulch. The Home Depot in Buckhead and Midtown will take trees on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but be sure to call to verify their hours.

Big John’s Christmas Trees

Big John’s Trees doesn’t only offer tree delivery and lighting services, the company also provides removal and “tree-cycling.”

Only cash or checks are accepted and prices vary by the height of your tree. The cut-off date for removal and recycling is Sunday, Jan. 10th, 2021. Call or email Big John’s Christmas Trees for details.

