BreakingNews
Cobb police investigating after person shot at Fair Oaks hotel
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Julian Bond

Black History Month
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s hard to talk about Georgia culture without bringing up Bond — Julian Bond. Born in 1940 in Nashville, Bond moved to Pennsylvania as a young boy when his father became president of Lincoln University. As a young man, he returned to the South to attend Atlanta’s Morehouse College. From there, Bond’s future was set. He would go on to become a civil rights warrior and an Atlanta icon.

Bond soon left school to lead student protests against segregation in Georgia, all as a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. A decade later, the civil rights leader returned to Morehouse College, completed his degree and set his sights on loftier goals.

ExploreKnow your Atlanta civil rights icons: Andrew Young

The civil rights leader won a seat in the Georgia House of Representative in 1965, setting off a fight that would take Bond all the way to the Supreme Court.

“All but a few members of the House refused to seat him, citing his opposition to the Vietnam War,” The NAACP reported. “After a district court determined that the Georgia House had not violated Bond’s constitutional rights, the case went to the Supreme Court, which overturned the decision and ruled 9-0 in Bond’s favor.”

He would go on to serve four terms in the Georgia House, where he organized the legislature’s Black Caucus.

ExploreKnow your Atlanta civil rights icons: Hosea Williams

By 1998, Bond had stepped away from politics and dedicated the next years of his life to teaching at numerous universities — including Harvard University and the University of Virginia. He then went on to become the chair of the NAACP board of directors, something Bond called “the most powerful job a Black man can have in America.”

With 25 honorary degrees to his name, a lifetime of accomplishments and a heavy influence on Georgia’s civil rights history, Bond remains an important part of Atlanta’s moral character — even after his passing in 2015.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Hot-button social issues wake up sleepy legislative session2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Republican bill opens new front in culture war over Georgia schools
3h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
17h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

After $10 million in damage, Braves spring training complex back after hurricane
2h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

After $10 million in damage, Braves spring training complex back after hurricane
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Catcher Sean Murphy begins to familiarize himself with Braves pitchers
18h ago
The Latest

To My Old Master
3h ago
Alonzo Herndon Atlanta’s first Black millionaire
23h ago
Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Andrew Young
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
16h ago
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
2h ago
PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top