Some of Atlanta’s largest companies remain flexible with remote work

Coca-Cola Co.

“Our purpose, to refresh the world and make a difference, is best served when we are together in person, more often. We strive to cultivate a culture and environment that optimizes the synergy of in-person collaboration with the flexibility provided by remote work. To achieve this balance, our collective commitment is to come together in person a minimum of three days a week, either in the office, out in the market, or in face-to-face meetings with teams, customers, partners, suppliers or bottlers.”

The Home Depot

“We have a hybrid approach for remote and in-office work – so, some associates come into the office four days a week, while others may continue primarily working from home.”

The company noted that “only a small fraction of our approximately 470,000+ associates work in an office.”

Delta Air Lines

“Delta expects corporate staff to work in the office but empowers leaders and employees with responsible flexibility.”

UPS

“Beginning Monday, March 4, non-ops UPSers who are based on UPS campuses around the world will return to work in the office five days a week. A limited number of previously approved remote positions will continue with sign-off from the Executive Leadership Team.”