One of the lasting changes of the COVID-19 pandemic was a shift in mindset for many desk jockeys about going into the office versus working remotely.

Some companies have pushed employees to return to the office with varying degrees of success. Many white collar workers have grown to prefer working from home or other locations outside the office. Other people enjoy going into the office — for all or at least part of the work week.

Sandy Springs-based UPS gained attention this week when it told all of its office employees, with few exceptions, to come into the office five days a week starting in March. UPS noted that many workers in its operations, including hundreds of thousands of drivers and package handlers, have been working in-person throughout the pandemic and since then. The shipping giant said its new return-to-office policy will apply to UPS employees based on UPS campuses around the world.