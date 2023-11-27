Long lines fill Hartsfield-Jackson as travelers fly back from Thanksgiving

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

The crowds on Monday came after an exceptionally busy Sunday. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 95,000 people at Hartsfield-Jackson checkpoints on Sunday, one of the top 10 busiest days ever at the Atlanta airport.

TSA said it had a record number of travelers nationally on Sunday, with 2.9 million travelers screened at airport checkpoints across the country. That surpassed the previous record set June 30 ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Traffic cameras showed gridlock on I-85 South approaching the Atlanta airport exit Sunday late into the night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY: Jam Cam different angle of gridlock conditions at Hartsfield Jackson Airport. #ATLtraffic. https://t.co/dwt6sLeUZA pic.twitter.com/k2O1fOFJZ8 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 27, 2023

TSA on Monday reminded passengers to “please arrive at the airport early.”

Atlanta airport and Delta Air Lines officials are recommending travelers get to the airport three hours before their departures due to long lines during busy periods.

Parking shortages due to the closure of the South economy parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson can delay travelers trying to catch their flights.

A construction project has closed several lanes at the main checkpoint in the domestic terminal to upgrade baggage screening equipment is also limiting the airport’s security screening capacity. The project, which takes more than a year to complete, has meant longer waits.