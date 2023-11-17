At Hartsfield-Jackson, the Thanksgiving rush has already begun

3.6 million travelers estimated to move through Atlanta airport through Nov. 28

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta Airport Blog
By and
19 minutes ago
X

Like many turkeys destined for the Thanksgiving table, the Atlanta airport is stuffed this time of year.

More than 3.6 million travelers are expected to move through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport between Friday and Nov. 28, an 11-day period which airport leaders anticipate will rank among the busiest travel rushes this year. Based on scheduled flights, Friday ranked as the airport’s busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period with nearly 349,000 expected passengers.

Candace Brown, Hartsfield-Jackson’s assistant general manager of safety and security, encouraged travelers to get to the airport up to three hours early for both domestic and international flights and emphasized patience during peak travel times.

“We are doing our best to be prepared for the upcoming holiday periods,” she said. “For Atlanta travelers, planning and patience will go a long way.”

The busy holiday period comes as the airport is in the midst of an array of construction projects that have caused disruptions for travelers. One project has just been completed: New escalators and elevators on Concourse T to the Plane Train tunnel opened Friday. Brown said the $60 million project will increase efficiency in one of the airport’s most congested areas.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will see a 6% increase in customers during this period compared to last year, according to company representatives. Friday was the airlines’ busiest day, with large crowds also expected the Sunday and Monday after the holiday.

ExploreExpect holiday travel crowds: Nearly half of Americans planning a trip

Delta also advised travelers to get to the airport three hours before their flights instead of two hours as in the past. That’s due to long security waits and parking shortages at Hartsfield-Jackson.

“That is a change,” said Joe Miller, Delta’s vice president of the Atlanta hub, noting the airline is providing that recommendation in communications to customers. “We want everybody to make their flight.”

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The Thanksgiving traffic is spread out over more more than a week and a half, and the busiest days are still not expected to top peak days in July, according to Miller. Of the 16 busiest days in history for checkpoint screening at Hartsfield-Jackson, 15 of them were this year, according to Miller. The only time there have been more passengers at security checkpoints was the Monday after the Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2019, when a record of nearly 102,000 passengers were screened.

“Every holiday weekend we’ve had in Atlanta has been exceptionally high volume and we don’t see any difference with Thanksgiving this year,” said Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mark Howell.

One of the lightest days, however, will be Thanksgiving Day itself, when fewer people take to the skies.

To help handle the influx of holiday passengers, Delta is calling back to work 300 seasonal employees in Atlanta, to help customers with checking bags, wheelchairs and unaccompanied minors. Request for those services spikes during the holidays, Miller said.

Delta also enlists some of its employees to assist travelers to prepare for security screening at checkpoints.

The airline struggled with operational issues over the summer due to maintenance problems and other factors that caused flight disruptions. But Miller said Delta has improved its on-time performance since the summer, as well as its baggage handling performance.

Long lines snaking through the terminal have plagued Hartsfield-Jackson for months during busy periods, with some security waits reaching an hour and a half or longer over Columbus Day weekend.

Airport officials say they are working to avoid such problems during Thanksgiving.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

But one key obstacle continues through the Thanksgiving travel period: There are four lanes closed off at the main security checkpoint, reducing the number of passengers that can be screened each hour at the airport. The lanes are closed for a construction project to replace baggage screening equipment at the checkpoint, and the work underway for more than a year isn’t expected to be completed until after Thanksgiving.

“We knew this phase would be the most challenging of all of them,” Miller said.

He said opening security checkpoints earlier helps. “We will see customers come in as early as 3 or 3:30 in the morning,” he said.

Robert Spinden, the federal security director for TSA, said travelers need to be coincident of their travel-on items. At a Friday news conference, he showed a framed and matted photograph of a handgun and ammunition seized earlier that morning, making it the 381st firearm intercepted at Hartsfield-Jackson so far in 2023.

“If you need to travel with your firearm, it cannot be in your carryon bag,” Spinden said.

Those planning to park at the airport should also be aware of a major change at Hartsfield-Jackson: The airport closed its South economy parking lot last month to allow for construction of a parking deck on the site. It will take three years to complete.

It means a reduction in parking available next to the terminal, after a shortage of parking was already causing many airport lots and decks to reach capacity during busy periods.

ExploreParking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot

Those planning to park at the airport should consider making a parking reservation in advance, or using an alternative such as MARTA.

Besides flying, more than 2 million Georgians are expected to drive more than 50 miles during this holiday season, according to AAA. That’s the second highest number since 2020, lagging slightly behind last year.

AAA spokesman Garrett Townsend said gas prices statewide are roughly 16 cents cheaper than last Thanksgiving.

About the Authors

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter
Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

COVID ACTIVITY
Time for travel, turkey and ... vaccines1h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge orders Rome ‘forever chemicals’ settlement be made public
56m ago

Credit: Becky Stein Photography

A new institute at Emory is leveraging AI to promote health equity
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Divided Georgia congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Divided Georgia congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia House Republicans looking at full Medicaid expansion
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Navigating Hartsfield-Jackson: What to expect for Thanksgiving travel
TSA workers rally against possible government shutdown
Minute Suites’ new sleep units, showers on Atlanta airport Concourse E
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
8h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top