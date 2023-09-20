J.D. Power airport satisfaction rankings: See how Atlanta scores

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is under constant construction, with a shortage of nearby parking, security lines that stretch through the terminal during busy periods and a people-mover train system that is sometimes out of service.

But it also has a terminal and airfield layout designed to efficiently handle a constant flow of flights and hundreds of thousands of passengers a day.

All told, there are other airports that can operate more smoothly, less frenetically and with fewer hiccups than Hartsfield-Jackson, the world’s busiest. But there are also other large hubs across the country plagued with worse delays, construction detours and service problems.

J.D. Power’s latest study of North American airports based on customer satisfaction demonstrated this in a ranking that put Hartsfield-Jackson near the middle of a ranking of 20 of the largest airports. Overall, satisfaction with airports has improved, according to the study.

Hartsfield-Jackson tied for seventh, scoring 777 on a 1,000-point scale, above the average of 772 for the category.

Hartsfield-Jackson is in the middle of a plan to spend nearly $12 billion on airport renovations through 2042, including building more gates, widening Concourse D, and demolishing and reconstructing the domestic terminal parking decks.

The Atlanta airport has been “rising steadily in the rankings,” according to Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power, managing huge crowds of people and offering many food and beverage outlets. Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson, helped Atlanta get the top score in the mega airport category for baggage handling.

Atlanta-based Delta has invested $129 million in its baggage handling at Hartsfield-Jackson since 2009, uses RFID luggage tags to track bags and offers a 20-minute bag guarantee.

The airline is now planning a $110 million baggage handling system expansion at Hartsfield-Jackson, with construction expected to start next year and finish in 2026.

Hartsfield-Jackson tied with Denver and Orlando International in the J.D. Power ranking.

Top-ranked in the “mega” airport category was Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, a Delta hub where airport officials earlier this year said they’ve “listened to customer feedback” and focused on improving service. It’s not the first time Detroit’s airport has been ranked high for customer satisfaction: The Airports Council International association awarded it an Airport Service Quality award, citing high ratings for security wait times and staff courtesy, cleanliness and improved signs.

Newark Liberty International Airport ranked at the bottom of the mega airport category.

Other airports have invested billions in terminal redevelopments to improve service and passenger satisfaction.

LaGuardia Airport, which used to be notorious for aging terminals and cramped restrooms, has built new terminals including a new $4 billion Delta terminal with spacious check-in, security and baggage claim areas.

1 / 24 New York is a top destination for Atlanta residents, and Delta Air Lines has a domestic hub at New York's LaGuardia Airport and an international hub at John F. Kennedy International Airport. At JFK, Delta recently opened a newly renovated check-in lobby.

That prompted LaGuardia to jump from “dead last” in passenger satisfaction among large airports in 2019 to the middle of the ranking this year. Tampa International ranked No. 1 in the large airport category for 2023. The bottom-ranked large airport was Philadelphia International.

Airports’ capital improvements and new investments in getting restaurants and shops back up and running “have helped them manage the crush of passengers,” Taylor said in a written statement. But, “there is still more they could do to improve passenger experience,” he added.

Last year, the Biden administration announced nearly $1 billion in funding for airport terminal upgrades across the country, including $40 million going to Hartsfield-Jackson for concourse expansion.

According to J.D. Power, more satisfied travelers also spend more at the airport. Passengers who said they were “delighted” and ranked their airport experience as a 10 out of 10 spend an average of $44 in the terminal, according to the study. Those who say they are “disappointed” with their airport experience spend an average of $29.

The J.D. Power study is based on 27,147 completed surveys from August 2022 through July 2023 by residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport in the previous 30 days.

