High air fares drive down passenger satisfaction in airline industry

The Biden Administration on Monday announced plans for a rule to require airlines to compensate passengers for flight cancellations or significant delays that are controllable by the airline. The European Union already requires airlines to compensate passengers for certain lengthy delays and flight cancellations.

“I know how frustrated many of you are with the service you get from your U.S. airlines, especially after you, the American taxpayer, stepped up in 2020, in the last administration, in the early days of the pandemic, to provide nearly $50 billion of assistance to keep the airline industry and its employees afloat,” said President Joe Biden on Monday. “We know how frustrating delays, cancellations, and rebookings are for travelers.”

J.D. Power’s airline rankings, which are broken down by cabin class, showed different airlines ranked highest in each of the three categories.

In the economy/basic economy segment, Southwest Airlines ranked highest in customer satisfaction for the second year in a row. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines ranked second, followed by JetBlue.

In the premium economy segment, Delta ranked highest, followed by JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

And in the first class/business class segment, JetBlue ranked highest, followed by Delta and United Airlines.

The scores measure performance for in-flight services, reservations, flight crew, cost and fees, check-in, boarding, baggage and aircraft, based on a survey of 7,774 airline passengers from March 2022 through March 2023.