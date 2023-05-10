BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole shuts down part of Buford Highway; drivers diverted
X

High air fares drive down passenger satisfaction in airline industry

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Survey finds travelers are also frustrated with crowded planes and flight disruptions

High air fares have driven down airline passenger satisfaction, according to a new study by J.D. Power, while flight disruptions continue to frustrate travelers.

For customers, “planes are crowded, tickets are expensive and flight availability is constrained,” according to J.D. Power travel intelligence lead Michael Taylor in a written statement. If that continues, “travelers will reach a breaking point and some airline brands may be damaged.”

ExploreSpring travel squeezing airports, airlines as summer surge looms

Airline passenger satisfaction declined 7 points to an overall score of 791 on a 1,000-point scale, driven mainly by a decline in satisfaction with cost and fees, according to the J.D. Power study released Wednesday. That comes after a 22-point decline last year.

Travelers are finding fewer air fare bargains this year, according to J.D. Power, a consumer data company.

Air fares were up 17.7% year-over-year in March, according to the Consumer Price Index released last month. That was on top of a 23.6% year-over-year increase the previous year.

The Biden Administration on Monday announced plans for a rule to require airlines to compensate passengers for flight cancellations or significant delays that are controllable by the airline. The European Union already requires airlines to compensate passengers for certain lengthy delays and flight cancellations.

“I know how frustrated many of you are with the service you get from your U.S. airlines, especially after you, the American taxpayer, stepped up in 2020, in the last administration, in the early days of the pandemic, to provide nearly $50 billion of assistance to keep the airline industry and its employees afloat,” said President Joe Biden on Monday. “We know how frustrating delays, cancellations, and rebookings are for travelers.”

ExploreAirline contractors received CARES Act funding, but still cut jobs

J.D. Power’s airline rankings, which are broken down by cabin class, showed different airlines ranked highest in each of the three categories.

In the economy/basic economy segment, Southwest Airlines ranked highest in customer satisfaction for the second year in a row. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines ranked second, followed by JetBlue.

In the premium economy segment, Delta ranked highest, followed by JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

And in the first class/business class segment, JetBlue ranked highest, followed by Delta and United Airlines.

The scores measure performance for in-flight services, reservations, flight crew, cost and fees, check-in, boarding, baggage and aircraft, based on a survey of 7,774 airline passengers from March 2022 through March 2023.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

After COVID-19 emergency ends Thursday, what will change for Georgia?1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole shuts down part of Buford Highway; drivers diverted
31m ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

TORPY: 2020 election lunacy deposits Georgia GOP chief in a legal stew
3h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
14m ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
14m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Anjali Enjeti

A swarm of bees lands on a Delta jet and everything comes to a halt
Delta employees drag jet to raise money for cancer charity
Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman / Staff

Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
3h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top