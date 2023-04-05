Hartsfield-Jackson retains title for world’s busiest airport

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a written statement that the ranking “reflects the resilience of the airport and aviation industry, and the eagerness of passengers to travel by air.”

During the ongoing spring break travel season, long lines, crowds and congestion at Hartsfield-Jackson have made it clear what the effects are for passengers using the world’s busiest airport. Airlines, concessionaires and air traffic control have struggled to keep up with heavy volumes of travelers.

In 2022, the Atlanta airport also handled more flights than any other airport in the world, with 724,145 takeoffs and landings in 2022. Chicago O’Hare had the second-highest number of takeoffs and landings with 711,561 in the year.

Other airports abroad handle more cargo and international flights, with Hong Kong International coming in first for cargo tonnage and Dubai International coming in first for international passenger traffic.

“While US airport hubs were able to recover quicker due to their strong domestic market, we are now witnessing global hubs joining upper ranks—including Dubai, Istanbul, and London Heathrow airport,” according to de Oliveira. “The re-opening of China, the second-largest aviation market after the US, is now expected to bring an overall gain, both domestically and for international travel.”

Credit: Source: ACI Credit: Source: ACI