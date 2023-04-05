X

Hartsfield-Jackson retains title for world’s busiest airport

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International has once again been declared the world’s busiest airport, according to an official ranking.

The Atlanta airport with 93.7 million passengers passing through in 2022 had more traffic than any other airport in the world, according to industry group Airports Council International World.

Dallas/Fort Worth International took the No. 2 spot with 73.4 million passengers, while Denver International Airport was third had 69.3 million passengers.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta consistently ranked as the world’s busiest airport, but Hartsfield-Jackson was briefly surpassed by an airport in Guangzhou, China, in 2020. Atlanta regained its crown a year later.

ExploreHartsfield-Jackson handled 93.7 million passengers in 2022

Hartsfield-Jackson’s passenger counts last year were still down 15% from its record 110.5 million passengers in 2019, as airports globally stage a recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a written statement that the ranking “reflects the resilience of the airport and aviation industry, and the eagerness of passengers to travel by air.”

During the ongoing spring break travel season, long lines, crowds and congestion at Hartsfield-Jackson have made it clear what the effects are for passengers using the world’s busiest airport. Airlines, concessionaires and air traffic control have struggled to keep up with heavy volumes of travelers.

In 2022, the Atlanta airport also handled more flights than any other airport in the world, with 724,145 takeoffs and landings in 2022. Chicago O’Hare had the second-highest number of takeoffs and landings with 711,561 in the year.

ExploreHow Hartsfield-Jackson became the world's busiest airport

Other airports abroad handle more cargo and international flights, with Hong Kong International coming in first for cargo tonnage and Dubai International coming in first for international passenger traffic.

“While US airport hubs were able to recover quicker due to their strong domestic market, we are now witnessing global hubs joining upper ranks—including Dubai, Istanbul, and London Heathrow airport,” according to de Oliveira. “The re-opening of China, the second-largest aviation market after the US, is now expected to bring an overall gain, both domestically and for international travel.”

