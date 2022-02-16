In-flight alcohol returns to Southwest flights

Many other airlines have already brought alcohol back on board.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, briefly discontinued alcohol service on domestic flights early on in the pandemic, but brought alcohol back to those flights starting in July 2020.

Last year, Delta expanded its alcohol offerings, selling canned cocktails, different beer choices and drinks made with liquor from Black-owned distillery Du Nord Social Spirits.

Delta has called for more action by the federal government to combat bad behavior on planes, pushing for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers convicted for on-board disruptions.

But Delta said it does not plan to remove or adjust alcohol service at this time, saying it is “confident in the robust set of procedures and support systems we have in place.” The airline said it continues to monitor feedback from customers and employees.