Hartsfield-Jackson to replace X-ray machines for security screening

When airport officials closed the south checkpoint to install new screening equipment several years ago, they faced criticism for sometimes long lines with wait times of more than an hour.

The Atlanta City Council awarded the contract to New South Construction and Synergy Development Partners. Operating as a joint venture, the companies also will replace closed-circuit TV cameras, improve lighting and modify electrical and mechanical systems for the CT machines.

It’s a special procurement contract, meaning it wasn’t competitively bid like other contracts. That’s because the New South/Synergy joint venture, which installed the equipment at the airport’s south checkpoint, is the only contractor in the United States that has constructed a fully functioning checkpoint in this configuration, according to a memo from the city’s chief procurement officer Martin Clarke.

The Atlanta airport is paying for the CT scanners, then handing them over to TSA for the agency’s use. TSA will be responsible for operational and maintenance costs.

At some other airports, TSA is paying for new CT scanners. Earlier this month, the agency announced it would spend $781.2 million for CT systems to be deployed at airports elsewhere. Last year, TSA paid $198 million for CT systems.

Atlanta airport officials “identified an urgent need to modernize” security equipment at the main checkpoint to upgrade technology, improve security, reduce congestion and improve the passenger experience, according to city documentation.

Six years ago, Delta Air Lines contributed $1 million for the equipment at the south security checkpoint near its check-in counters.

In 2020, Hartsfield-Jackson spent $37.4 million to expand the south checkpoint with more automated lanes. That installation was completed during the pandemic when passenger counts were down significantly.