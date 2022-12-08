Hartsfield-Jackson plans new restaurants, shops across airport

A number of key factors have changed since the last major concessions overhaul at Hartsfield-Jackson in 2012.

The concessions procurement is moving forward less then two weeks after Hartsfield-Jackson terminated its concessions director Marlene Coleman.

The airport did not give a reason for the dismissal, and said after her departure that questions about contracting opportunities should be directed to the city’s Department of Procurement.

Last year the city of Atlanta, which owns and operates the airport, approved an increase in how much concessionaires can charge at the Atlanta airport. While they were previously allowed to charge 10% more than similar prices outside the airport, the city upped that to 15% above street pricing.

Airport officials said the change was because the pandemic drove supply chain issues and higher expenses, and some businesses are paying higher wages to try to attract workers. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said while on the City Council — before being elected to lead the city — that he wanted to increase the price cap so airport vendors could pay workers a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

Higher prices paid by travelers also benefit the airport, by driving higher rent paid by concessionaires, since rent is based on a percentage of gross sales.

Another key change in the last several years is that some local concessionaires have merged, including the acquisition of Atlanta-based Hojeij Branded Foods by national giant Paradies Lagardère.

Concessionaires have struggled with staffing issues through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the only major concessions contract awarded since 2020 was for a new Concourse T extension that recently opened with food outlets still under construction.