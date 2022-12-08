BreakingNews
MARTA removes Atlanta Streetcar cars from service over safety concerns
ajc logo
X

Hartsfield-Jackson plans new restaurants, shops across airport

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is moving forward with a contracting process for new restaurants and shops across the airport, more than a decade after the last airport-wide refresh of concessions.

Plans to revamp food and retail outlets at the world’s busiest airport were delayed for years by contracting issues and a federal corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall, then put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Thursday, the airport held an informational session for companies interested in two contracts for multiple spots across several concourses. Hartsfield-Jackson officials plan to contract out for many more concessions locations across the airport next year.

Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Balram Bheodari on Thursday told interested companies that the airport is preparing for future growth and pledged to uphold integrity.

“This is going to be a very transparent process, and at the end of it all, the most responsible proponents will be awarded these packages,” Bheodari said.

A number of key factors have changed since the last major concessions overhaul at Hartsfield-Jackson in 2012.

The concessions procurement is moving forward less then two weeks after Hartsfield-Jackson terminated its concessions director Marlene Coleman.

The airport did not give a reason for the dismissal, and said after her departure that questions about contracting opportunities should be directed to the city’s Department of Procurement.

Last year the city of Atlanta, which owns and operates the airport, approved an increase in how much concessionaires can charge at the Atlanta airport. While they were previously allowed to charge 10% more than similar prices outside the airport, the city upped that to 15% above street pricing.

Airport officials said the change was because the pandemic drove supply chain issues and higher expenses, and some businesses are paying higher wages to try to attract workers. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said while on the City Council — before being elected to lead the city — that he wanted to increase the price cap so airport vendors could pay workers a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

Higher prices paid by travelers also benefit the airport, by driving higher rent paid by concessionaires, since rent is based on a percentage of gross sales.

Another key change in the last several years is that some local concessionaires have merged, including the acquisition of Atlanta-based Hojeij Branded Foods by national giant Paradies Lagardère.

Concessionaires have struggled with staffing issues through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the only major concessions contract awarded since 2020 was for a new Concourse T extension that recently opened with food outlets still under construction.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Unapologetically ATL Opinion: On Herschel Walker and Blackness8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Quarterback Desmond Ridder set to start for the Falcons
4h ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
8h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA removes Atlanta Streetcar cars from service over safety concerns
56m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA removes Atlanta Streetcar cars from service over safety concerns
56m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson to bolster IT security after airport cyberattacks
Delta pilots union reaches initial agreement for new labor contract
Delta hiring thousands of flight attendants as air travel rebounds
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
6h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top