Hartsfield-Jackson seeks companies to open new restaurants, shops

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is seeking companies to open new restaurants and shops across four of its concourses, in a restart of the contracting process after years of delays.

The Atlanta airport is seeking companies to submit proposals for two packages of multiple concessions locations — an initial step in a broad revamp of restaurants and shops across the terminals and concourses.

One package is for five locations on Concourse B, including a casual dining restaurant, a fast casual restaurant, two coffee spots and a bar with food.

Another package is for multiple locations across Concourses C, E and F, including a gourmet market and quick-service restaurant, two coffee spots, a bar/restaurant, two convenience stores and a gourmet market and bar.

The City of Atlanta, which owns and operates the airport, plans to hold a pre-proposal conference on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. for companies interested in the contracts, followed Dec. 9 by a tour of the spaces. Proposals for the contracts will be due in March 2023.

Some of the pending contracts have been delayed for years, dating to the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed, when lucrative airport contracts came under scrutiny as part of a federal corruption probe.

Then, concessions contracting was put on hold during the pandemic as travel plummeted and concessions businesses struggled. Existing operators at the Atlanta airport got contract extensions.

Jaideep Majumdar, chief procurement officer for the city, in a written statement on Friday pledged that the concessions procurement process “will be transparent, open, fair, and inclusive.

The airport plans to eventually contract out more than 100 restaurants, shops and services across the terminal and concourses, with plans to put more contracts out for bid next year.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

