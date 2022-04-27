Paradies selected for airport concessions in new wing of Concourse T

The Atlanta City Council transportation committee on Wednesday voted to send the Paradies contract to the full council for approval.

Separately, Hartsfield-Jackson plans to seek city council approval next month for a $2.5 million contract with SP+ Red Bridge to manage its massive parking operation.

The five-year contract is for management of one of the airport’s most important money-makers — the tens of thousands of parking spaces in parking decks and lots on airport land near the terminal complex.

SP+ Red Bridge is a joint venture of SP Plus Corp., formerly known as Standard Parking Corp., and its disadvantaged business partner Red Bridge Consulting Inc., an Atlanta-based project management support services company.

SP+ Red Bridge is set to replace current airport parking contractor ABM-Lanier-Hunt, which along with LAZ-Hudson-G Force also competed for the Hartsfield-Jackson contract but didn’t win.

SP+ Red Bridge is set to take over the contract next month. Standard Parking last held the Atlanta airport contract from 2009 until 2016, before ABM-Lanier-Hunt took over.