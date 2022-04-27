Paradies selected for airport concessions in new wing of Concourse T

Atlanta-based airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardere has been selected to open shops and eateries at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in a new wing of Concourse T currently under construction.
It’s the first new concessions contract at the Atlanta airport since the start of the pandemic.
The 10-year contract, with a three-year renewal option, is for Paradies to open three food and beverage locations and one retail location on Concourse T. The $330 million Concourse T North expansion will add five gates and 6,000 feet of concessions space.
The first three gates are expected to be complete by October. The remaining two gates, along with the new concessions, should open by December.
Paradies was selected out of five companies that competed for the contract, including Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services, Airport Employment and Training Center, PhaseNext Hospitality, and Host Stellar DCG SCR CIX ATL.
The Atlanta City Council transportation committee on Wednesday voted to send the Paradies contract to the full council for approval.
Separately, Hartsfield-Jackson plans to seek city council approval next month for a $2.5 million contract with SP+ Red Bridge to manage its massive parking operation.
The five-year contract is for management of one of the airport’s most important money-makers — the tens of thousands of parking spaces in parking decks and lots on airport land near the terminal complex.
SP+ Red Bridge is a joint venture of SP Plus Corp., formerly known as Standard Parking Corp., and its disadvantaged business partner Red Bridge Consulting Inc., an Atlanta-based project management support services company.
SP+ Red Bridge is set to replace current airport parking contractor ABM-Lanier-Hunt, which along with LAZ-Hudson-G Force also competed for the Hartsfield-Jackson contract but didn’t win.
SP+ Red Bridge is set to take over the contract next month. Standard Parking last held the Atlanta airport contract from 2009 until 2016, before ABM-Lanier-Hunt took over.
