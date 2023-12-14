Atlanta airport now has more security lanes open to screen travelers

October 9, 2023 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: With travelers stuck waiting in severely long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International during busy periods over the holiday weekend, airport officials warned travelers departing Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 (shown here) to get to the airport three hours before their flights. The Atlanta airport has had security lines well over an hour long over the Columbus Day holiday weekend. During periods on Monday morning, security lines extended into the domestic terminal atrium but moved quickly. Along with vacationers returning from weekend trips, Monday is typically a peak day for air travel. The Transportation Security Administration said expected heavy volumes including more than 100,000 people through its checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson last Friday, about 70,000 on Saturday and 82,000 on Sunday caused the long wait times over the weekend. On Monday, the latest figures showed more than 80,000 passengers were expected through Atlanta airport checkpoints. Traffic will be lighter Tuesday. “This is revenge travel,” said Steve Mayers, senior director of marketing and customer experience at Hartsfield-Jackson. “I think most people just want to travel after COVID. ... Folks are tired of being locked up for three years, and now they’re using the opportunity to go and explore.” Mayers said busy periods at the airport include the morning rush from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the evening rush from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Increased traffic has led to lines at the South checkpoint for members of TSA’s PreCheck trusted traveler program. The airport is also in the midst of a massive parking construction project that has reduced parking capacity. Construction closures have caused a parking shortage next to the terminal, and will result in the closure of the South economy lot starting Oct. 23 to build a new parking deck on the site. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has reopened all of its security lanes at the main security checkpoint in the domestic terminal, after a year-and-a-half long construction project to replace screening equipment.

The airport had closed up to four lanes at a time at the main checkpoint, reducing capacity for screening passengers and contributing to long wait times. During peak periods this year, some travelers have been waiting in line for more than an hour to get through security at the Atlanta airport.

The full reopening Thursday morning brings the total to 36 security screening lanes across the domestic terminal’s four checkpoints: Main, North, Lower North and South.

Combined, the additional four lanes can screen up to 600 passengers an hour, according to airport officials.

“We’ll have the entire checkpoint just in time for the holiday rush,” Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Balram Bheodari said. The world’s busiest airport expects to handle more than 3.3 million passengers during the holiday period from Friday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Jan. 2.

For the full year, Bheodari said he expects the airport will handle more than 100 million passengers. Figures for the year through October show the airport has handled 12.3% more passengers than last year, when it handled 93.7 million in the full year. Traffic still hasn’t fully recovered to 2019 levels, when the Atlanta airport handled a record 110.5 million passengers.

However, there is a greater share of local passengers going to and from Atlanta, rather than just connecting inside the concourses. That has driven near record numbers of passengers going through screening at Hartsfield-Jackson on the busiest days this year — putting a strain on security checkpoints with long lines and wait times.

The security checkpoint project to replace X-ray machines with new computed tomography machines that generate higher quality 3-D images for security screeners cost $66 million.

