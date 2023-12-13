Hartsfield-Jackson expects to handle more than 3.3 million passengers during the holiday period from Friday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Jan. 2.

The busiest day is expected to be Friday, Dec. 22, when more than 327,000 people are expected to pass through the Atlanta airport.

Though capacity will be improved, lines at the world’s busiest airport will still be long during peak periods. Travelers should check the airport website, atl.com, for updated security wait time information. Wait times can vary greatly by time of day.

Airport officials are now advising passengers to get to the airport at least 2.5 hours before their domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. Those who need wheelchair assistance or other special services should allow extra time.

AAA said this week it expects a record number of people in Georgia to travel for the Christmas and year-end holiday period, including those driving.

The security upgrades were one of two major construction projects that have created hassles for departing passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson. The other is a multi-year project to reinforce and eventually replace parking decks at the North and South domestic terminals, which has reduced parking next to the terminal and forced many travelers to search for other places to park while rushing to catch flights.