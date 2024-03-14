Atlanta Airport Blog

Delta to restart flights to Israel from New York

Source: Airbus

Delta Air Lines plans to restart flights to Israel from New York in June, following an “extensive security risk assessment.”

The Atlanta-based airline said it will restart daily nonstop flights to Tel Aviv from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 7, using Airbus A330-900neo jets.

Delta’s service to Israel has been suspended since October 2023, at the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

It extended the suspension in the weeks and months that followed, announcing in December that it would halt its service through March 29, 2024.

Before the suspension, Delta had operated flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport from Atlanta, Boston and New York.

While the New York-Tel Aviv route was suspended, the Atanta-Tel Aviv and Boston-Tel Aviv flights were canceled last October for “Nov. 1 and beyond.” Delta has not announced plans to restart routes to Israel from Atlanta and Boston.

Since the halt of its flights to Israel, Delta has relied on a codeshare marking agreement with El Al Israel Airlines, to allow booking of flights from New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv.

Delta said it “continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel.”

Delta’s move follows competitor United Airlines’ announcement last month that it was resuming service to Tel Aviv from Newark in March.

