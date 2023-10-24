UPDATE: Delta to suspend more flights to and from Tel Aviv

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said it will extend its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

The airline said it is “continuously monitoring the security environment in Israel.”

Delta had Tel Aviv flights to and from Atlanta, Boston and New York, but previously canceled all of those flights through the end of October. Then, it said last month that it would cancel all Tel Aviv-Atlanta and Tel Aviv-Boston flights “Nov. 1 and beyond.”

Last week, Delta announced it would also cancel all flights November 1-15 between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv.

And on Wednesday, Delta extended the suspension of its JFK-Tel Aviv service, saying it would cancel all JFK-Tel Aviv flights through November 21.

Delta operated three repatriation flights last month from Athens, Greece to New York for U.S. citizens and their family members leaving Israel.

”While we remain committed to assisting those needing travel, Delta will continue making schedule adjustments, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis, as needed for the safety of our customers and crew,” the airline said in a press release.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

