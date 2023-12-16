Delta extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

Travellers check the status of the flights at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Delta Air Lines is extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, saying it has halted its service there through March 29, 2024.

Atlanta-based Delta previously operated flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport from Atlanta, New York and Boston, but along with other carriers suspended flights to Israel in October at the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Delta soon stopped taking new bookings for flights to Israel from Atlanta and Boston beyond Nov. 1, then extended the suspension of all service to and from Tel Aviv for weeks.

The airline’s decision to cancel its Tel Aviv flights through late March indicates the expected lasting impact of the war.

Delta said it is “continuously monitoring the security situation in Tel Aviv.”

“Our hearts are with all who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers,” Delta said in its announcement late Friday. Customers who had flights booked will get notifications of the cancellations, and Delta said travelers can book flights connecting through other cities on its partner airlines such as El Al via Delta reservations.

