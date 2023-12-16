Delta extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

The airline’s decision to cancel its Tel Aviv flights through late March indicates the expected lasting impact of the war.

Delta said it is “continuously monitoring the security situation in Tel Aviv.”

“Our hearts are with all who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers,” Delta said in its announcement late Friday. Customers who had flights booked will get notifications of the cancellations, and Delta said travelers can book flights connecting through other cities on its partner airlines such as El Al via Delta reservations.