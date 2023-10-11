Delta to allow flexible rebooking of Tel Aviv flights through end of year

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Delta Air Lines will allow passengers who have flights booked to Tel Aviv more flexibility to change their flight plans through the end of this year, an early sign of the expected lasting impact of the Israel-Hamas war.

Atlanta-based Delta had Tel Aviv flights to and from Atlanta, Boston and New York, but has canceled all of those flights through the end of October.

ExploreThousands attend rally in grief and support of Israel after Hamas attacks

Delta said Wednesday it is allowing customers with flight bookings to Tel Aviv to rebook to new dates through the end of this year without paying a difference in fare. Those who rebook flights to next year may need to pay a difference in fare. Delta’s current flight schedules extend through Sept. 6, 2024.

Otherwise, customers can cancel their reservations and get a credit. Customers can also request refunds.

For Nov. 1 and beyond, Delta is not taking new bookings for Tel Aviv flights to and from Atlanta and Boston. Customers can make reservations for Nov. 1 and beyond for Delta flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv, and the airline also continues to allow bookings on partner carriers.

“We will continue making schedule adjustments, including additional cancelations on a rolling basis, as needed for the safety of our customers and crew while remaining committed to assisting those needing travel,” Delta said in an update to customers.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING: Georgia Ports seeks study on deepening the Savannah River again2h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Murder charges can proceed against jailers in Fulton inmate’s death
39m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens nominated for chair of Atlanta Regional Commission
54m ago

Credit: TNS

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Inside Atlanta’s hip-hop business infrastructure
2h ago

Credit: TNS

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Inside Atlanta’s hip-hop business infrastructure
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Ossoff questions long waits for Georgia’s VA appeals and decisions
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Source: Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation closes financing for Georgia electric aircraft plant
7h ago
Delta cancels flights to Israel after Hamas attack, war outbreak
Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines Monday
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top