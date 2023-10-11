Delta to allow flexible rebooking of Tel Aviv flights through end of year

Atlanta-based Delta had Tel Aviv flights to and from Atlanta, Boston and New York, but has canceled all of those flights through the end of October.

Delta said Wednesday it is allowing customers with flight bookings to Tel Aviv to rebook to new dates through the end of this year without paying a difference in fare. Those who rebook flights to next year may need to pay a difference in fare. Delta’s current flight schedules extend through Sept. 6, 2024.

Otherwise, customers can cancel their reservations and get a credit. Customers can also request refunds.

For Nov. 1 and beyond, Delta is not taking new bookings for Tel Aviv flights to and from Atlanta and Boston. Customers can make reservations for Nov. 1 and beyond for Delta flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv, and the airline also continues to allow bookings on partner carriers.

“We will continue making schedule adjustments, including additional cancelations on a rolling basis, as needed for the safety of our customers and crew while remaining committed to assisting those needing travel,” Delta said in an update to customers.