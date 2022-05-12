Airline delays, mishandled baggage worsened amid rebound in travel

The Airline Quality Rating draws on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to analyze airline performance. It ranks airlines based on an index of their performance on baggage handling, consumer complaints, involuntary denied boarding and on-time arrivals.

Southwest Airlines remained the top-ranked airline in the ranking based on its 2021 performance, on par with its position in 2020. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines retained its No. 3 spot. Other major carriers came further down in the ranking, with United Airlines in sixth and American Airlines in ninth place. Spirit Airlines came in last of the 10 carriers ranked.

The AQR report is one of a number of recent studies reflecting the state of the airline industry, along with an annual J.D. Power airline passenger satisfaction study also released this week. That study, based on a consumer survey, found that congestion and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a decline in customer satisfaction.

Airline Quality Rating

1. Southwest

2. Hawaiian

3. Delta

4. Allegiant

5. Alaska

6. United

7. Frontier

8. JetBlue

9. American

10. Spirit

Based on 2021 on-time performance, baggage handling, consumer complaints and involuntary bumping.

Source: Wichita State University