Delta: 8,000 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in last four weeks

A month ago, Bastian was looking toward “a really strong holiday period.” Then, the omicron surge combined with snowstorms just before Christmas, causing staffing shortages and flight cancellations that stretched into January.

Bastian said the disruptions ended up costing the airline about $75 million, mostly in revenue due to flight cancellations and a decline in bookings due to omicron. Storms cost the airline another $5 million. He said while there were costs due to the cancellations, “there were also some savings” from not operating the flights.

Bastian said the airline has made some cutbacks to its flight schedule, mostly international flights, but is not planning more proactive cancellations since the operation has stabilized.

After hiring 9,000 employees over the last year, Bastian has said there won’t be as much hiring this year.

“You can’t run a business with reserves always in place to manage the unknown,” Bastian said. “You’ve got to manage with the resources you have.”